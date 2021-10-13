We can make history in Nigerian Christian pilgrimage again – Pam

The executive secretary, Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev. Yakubu Pam, has said it would be possible to make the history of Christian pilgrimage in Nigeria great again.

According to a press statement issued by the Commission’s head of media and public relations, Celestine Toruka, the NCPC boss stated this Tuesday in Abuja during a meeting with state pilgrimage leaders and managers “which comprises state chairmen of Christian Pilgrims Welfare Boards and their executive secretaries.”

“Let’s make history in Christian pilgrimage in Nigeria just like we made history in Jordan. Today, people have gone to Jordan and seen that there are many Holy Sites out there,” he said.

He urged the state pilgrimage leaders to imbibe the spirit of team work, stressing that “team work cannot be compared to anything; it is the secret of success.”

Rev Pam further charged the stakeholders to ensure that the number of intending pilgrims to the Holy Land was increased greatly in the 2021 main pilgrimage to the Holy Land.

According to him, the Commission targets at least 10,000 intending pilgrims for this year’s main pilgrimage to the Holy Land.

“In order to achieve this milestone, you must rise to the occasion by engaging in aggressive mobilisation; go out and mobilise intending pilgrims.”

In his remarks, the chairman of the Conference of States, who is the chairman of the Taraba state Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board, Rev. Dr. Isaiah Magaji, thanked the NCPC boss for his courage and doggedness in pursuing issues.

He thanked Rev. Pam for making the Jordan pilgrimage a reality, noting that “new things are not always easy to come by.”

“We are committed to this Journey as long as we continue to have your ears; we will strive to add value to Christian Pilgrimage,” he said.