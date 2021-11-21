We can’t do away with godfatherism in politics – Nakande

Mr. Ahmad Tijjani Nakande, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), is a youth mobiliser, a philantrophist, and an upcoming politician. In this interview with MUHAMMAD TANKO SHITTU, he says ex Plateau Speaker, didn’t deserve to be a speaker in the first place, and that it is impossible to do away with politics of god-fatherism, amongst other issues.





Nigerian youth are clamouring for high stake in politics, do you think it is timely?



We can keep shouting and calling for high positions. However, all these clamour must come with actions, actions that will translate to making impact in terms of positioning for elective offices. One cannot sit back at the comfort of his home with a smart phone and keep posting articles and what have you on social media and expect to get power or make a difference in the political space. Even though we constitute more than half the population in the country, yet we participate less than the senior citizens in the political process.



What prospects do the Nigerian youth have within the political space?



The opportunities and possibilities are there. But again, we must participate in the process. However, these opportunities and possibilities may not excel due to several challenges and constraints. You see, the unemployment rate is a sad story, there is need for political sensitisation and civic engagement, and lastly there is little or no space for youth in the political environment. So the government must play a major role for youth inclusion in decision making. In this direction, I must commend Plateau state governor Simon Lalong for providing that space for the youth in the political environment.



How can the youth in politics finance their elections?



It all depends on where you are standing or looking from. Politics is not all about contesting elective positions. It goes beyond elections. There are processes at different levels, from national to state, local and down to the ward levels. So one can easily begin from the level he thinks he is capable of playing the politics in all ramifications. And it is also apt timing that the youth should start to, on their own, mobilise resources to support one or two and by so doing, we will be good to go.

What will the youth do to nip in the bud the idea of money politics in Nigeria?

We cannot deny the fact that money is significant. Money plays major role in our daily lives. Even though going for elective positions in the country is quite expensive, the youth must devise a way to overcome this challenge. In a world where almost everything is done electronically, money shouldn’t really be a problem. However, regulations can be put in place on monies being spent during electioneering with support from the government though. One can see, for example, during the “Endsars” protest, the youth were able to mobilise and channel their energy against injustice and police brutality and so on and the government of the day listened. This was achieved with mostly the support of technology. So if we stop seeing money as a major barrier and begin to channel our energy towards a good course while working collectively, then money should be the least problem.

What practical moves will be in place for the youth to do away with political god-fatherism?

In everything we try to accomplish in every way, we must be guided. Right from infancy to adulthood. Likewise, in my opinion, we cannot do away with godfatherism. We all have teachers, guardians, sponsors and so on. The question is, how many of these teachers and guardians would have the interest of everyone? We all need that support, whether financial or morally. Its everywhere at your workplace, sure you have someone you look up to. Thats how I see godfatherism and it’s very important.

In most instances, when a youth is tested in leadership, things get worst, what do you think is the problem?

We have had young people in leadership positions in the past and they have done quite well. For example, in recent times the ADC youth leader was nominated by Forbes under “social impact” by all political parties’ youth leaders. If you also go to Kaduna state, the governor has been able to include young people to steer the affairs of the state and they are doing good in their various positions. Likewise, here in the Plateau, Governor Lalong has also been able to create that space for the youth to come and make their contributions at various capacities. Going forward, we should see more young people taking up leadership positions in the country. The PDP recently elected Kadade, a 25-year old as its National Youth Leader.

Of late, the youngest Speaker Abok Nuhu Ayuba, was impeached, and it was alleged that incompetence was one of the 3 reasons for his removal, what is your take?

Its quite unfortunate. Its not just about electing a young person into a leadership role. There are certain criteria that need to be taken into consideration; experience, competence and so on. If you look at the former speaker’s emergence as speaker, some requirements were waved off in order to elect him as speaker.

He has just been elected into the House of Assembly for the first time and at the time he was still an undergraduate. He didn’t have the prerequisites to be speaker. Due to his naiveness he got carried away and here we are. It’s quite unfortunate.

You run an NGO, For All Initiatives (FAI), what is it all about?

For All Initiatives (FAI) is actually a programme that aims at improving social welfare of the people, and this includes sensitisations at various social levels. Basically, it is a platform where likeminds come together to contribute to humanity positively. However, it is not a political platform and has never been used for political awareness.

Are you satisfied with the level of political awareness amongst the youth?

Here in the Plateau, honestly, I don’t think the level of political awareness is satisfactory. You can see how religion and tribal sentiments still play major roles in our politics, causing divisions amongst the people.

Secondly, when it comes to electioneering, many of our youth here in Jos, for example, do not discuss or talk about real issues that affect us as a people. For example, we have the Bassa/Jos North federal constituency by-election coming up as soon as INEC makes announcement; however, our youths only go on social media and sing praise songs to most of the aspirants instead of debating on real issues. I have not seen any of the current aspirants presenting his or her agenda or roadmap of what he intends to bring to the constituency and how he or she intends to achieve his or her agenda. There are several campaign groups of these aspirants and I say should one ask anyone as to what is his or her principal is offering to the people of the constituency if elected, they will not be able to give you a deserving or competent answer. Instead you would hear things like he/she constructed borehole, donated money to so so and so. So mostly the challenge is that we fail to assess these aspirants to know if they are capable of giving us a good representation at the National Assembly. If today, for example, I have some money to spread around no one would care to know the source of this money, my qualifications and capacity, and to know if I am competent enough to lead or not. If I may ask, what of the people who do not have money to spread around or build boreholes and so on, but have the capacity and are competent enough to give us the representation we all yearn for? So these are some of the issues. However, on our own part, we are trying as much as possible to create these awareness and also to sensitise our fellows on the need for participating in the process from start to finish through various platforms and channels. We have been able to provide a platform “Mugani A kasa” a Radio programme in Jos, so as to raise awareness politically.

What impact do you think direct primaries would make in advancing democracy?

Direct primaries would change politicking in the country if assented to by the President. Power would be given back to the people. This would be good for our democracy. The indirect primaries give control of the party to a few people. We have all seen how, for example, governors control the whole party structures in their states. They determine who emerges as flag bearer of the party at various positions, leaving a limited number of people called delegates to elect the party’s candidate for an elective position. Also if one isn’t buoyant then his or her chances are limited because the so called delegates elect candidates based on who gives them more money. These are few of challenges with the indirect primaries, and it is leading to party members losing confidence in the process and their parties. With the direct primaries, you are giving power to the people, giving opportunity to the people/party members to participate fully in the process. However, this also comes with its own challenges. At the moment, the means of identification of party members is just a slip of paper, I don’t think the parties have a proper database where all records of registered members are stored. Everyone would have to come together put things in place administratively and technically if we want this method of direct primaries to excel. If these works are not carried out effectively then there would be more room for manipulations. So with all these challenges, in the end, our democracy flourish. I think the direct primaries would give us that opportunity if applied or implemented effectively by all stakeholders. But by and large, its positive impact would bring more inclusion most especially the youths, it would also give accessibility to elected officials

