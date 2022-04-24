We compete with outdated Wheelchairs – Coach 

Coach of Nigeria Wheelchair tennis Frank Termena has said his team can return to the number one position in the continent if it competes with modern day wheelchairs.

Termena disclosed this following their performance at the recently concluded World Team Cup a version of Davis Cup for special people held in Turkey from March 17 to 25, 2022.

The Team Nigeria squad participated at the championship with players such as Alex Adewale, Wasiu Yusuf and Omisore Kafayat, Foluke a France based 2 male and 2 female athletes won overall bronze by placing third at the championship.

“If we he had gone to the championship with modern day wheelchairs sky would have been our limit in the sport in Africa and the world,” Termena said.

“Ever since we started wheelchair tennis we have been using the same type of equipment which are totally outdated.

He disclosed that although Nigeria has featured in the World Team Cup several times this was the first time it placed third.

“For coming third and winning lot of points it will keep us higher in the world ranking which will propel us to the Paralmpics come 2024 in Paris.

He gave kudos to the President of Nigeria Tennis Federation NTF Engineer Dayo Akindoju and his Secretary Dayo Abulude who were able and running to put in all their energies and resources together especially overall body the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, the father, which did so well for the team by providing the funds and sent the team to the tournament.

The coach disclosed that Nigeria which used to be number 1 in the continent dropped to number 3 behind South Africa and Morocco because the team was unable to garner more points following its absence at various tournaments due to paucity of funds.

