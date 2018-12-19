We did not interfere with choice of Kogi East candidate – KEEC

Kogi East Elders Council (KECC) said it is neither interfering nor supporting the choice of senate candidate for the 2019 elections.

A member of the council, Alhaji Abdullahi Oyoma, made the clarification in Abuja during the inauguration of the Kogi East Atiku Campaign Team for 2019.

He said the council was set up to midwife between political aspirants and candidates, was inaugurated by the Attah of Igala, to reduce to the barest minimum, bitter politicking among the Igala/Bassa people

sometimes ago.

The council was, however, expected to do its bid six months to the party primaries to guard against deep political rancour, but not after the party primaries.

The council inability to carry out the assignment this time around was borne out of deep commitment on personal level, and desire to agree on common template.

KEEC member averred and weighed the natural position of Kogi East Senator, Atai Aidoko Ali to return to the Senate, owing to his ranking position at the senate, to attract more developments to the area.

Oyoma said the purported endorsement and adoption was not in the interest of Igala race, and will not be party to destroying the Igala patrimony.

“The Chairman of Elders Council, Senator Ahmadu Ali was bitter about the erroneous decisions of some members, who had been dragged into partisan decisions,” he said.

