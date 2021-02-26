We didn’t attempt to arrest Sunday Igboho, says DSS

The Department of State Services (DSS) has debunked news making the rounds that personnel of the service, Friday, attempted to arrest Chief Sunday Adeyemo popularly called Sunday Igboho, in Ibadan, Oyo state.

DSS Public Relations Officer, Dr, Peter Afunanya, in a press statement in Abuja, said: “The DSS wishes to refute the news that it attempted to arrest one Sunday Igboho, today, at Ibadan, Oyo state.

“The said news is misinforming and should taken as fake and therefore should be disregarded.”

Media reports have it that the armed DSS personnel allegedly attacked Igboho Igboho at Guru Maraj’s area in Ibadan while he was going for a meeting.

Igboho, while speaking to journalists decried the fact that he was attacked by men of DSS acting on the instruction of unknown authorities without committing any offence.

He said the DSS personnel attempted to prevent him from moving around Ibadan and beyond, however, he managed to make his way to point of his scheduled meeting.

Details of the alleged attack was not available at the time of filing this story, even as the DSS insist its personnel did not attempt to arrest Igboho.