We didn’t demand FG’s pardon for Dariye – Fulani group



Fulani cultural group known as ‘Coalition of Fulani Youths Groups’ (CFYG) has dissociated themselves from the statement credited to its interim president suggesting that they demanded the federal government to grant pardon to a former governor of plateau state Joshua Dariye who is currently facing trial over allegations of corruption.



Recall that the group’s president in a letter addressed to the minister of justice Abubakar Malami recently called on the federal government to forgive Dariye ‘so that peace will reign’ in plateau state and the north’.



However, the coalition in a press release issued by its co-founder Aminu Saleh Tilde Wednesday said their president spoke on his own without consulting other members before taking that position.



“As the Co-founder and Chief Executive of the above association, there was no time we ever suggested to write and plead for presidential pardon for the former governor of Plateau state Chief Joshua Dariye on account of restoring peace in the north.



“This is attempt to discredit the activities of this association which is not a political organization and whose aim is reintegrating together the fulani youths to discuss on issues of national concerns particularly how to solve the endemic conflicts between the herders and farmers through enlightenment, rehabilitation, social cohesion and many more.



“I want to make it categorically clear that there was no time we ever made that suggestion or call as an association of high magnitude of this nature. This represented the interest of the person who signed the letter and not the association”. He said.



He called on the minister of justice and Attorney General of the federation to disregard the letter submitted by the interim president.