We didn’t disrupt doctor’s attending interview in Abuja – DSS

The Department of State Services (DSS) has said its operatives did not disperse medical doctors attending a recruitment exercise organised by Saudi Arabia in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Report is a session of media, Friday morning, had it that operatives of the DSS had besieged Sheraton Hotels, Abuja, the venue of the recruitment exercise, and dispersed the doctors.

There were also reports that a journalist was arrested in the process, but was later released.

Reacting to the report the DSS Public Relations Officer, Dr. Peter Afunanya, described the reports as “falsehood being circulated in the media”.

According to him, the report that the service dispersed doctors was published to embarrass the institution.

Afunanya stressed that there was never a time its operatives dispersed any group of people, adding that it did not arrest any journalist in the process.

“The attention of the Department of State Services has once again been drawn to a falsehood being circulated in the media that it dispersed doctors attending a Saudi Arabia organised job interview at the Sheraton Hotel, Abuja, yesterday, August 26, 2021.

“Though this is illogical and does not add up, sections of the media that reported it did not care to verify the news before going to print.

“No further evidence was also adduced to prove that the DSS carried out such operation at the hotel.

“It is obvious that the news is only designed to embarrass the organisation. Journalists and other media practitioners are enjoined to crosscheck their facts and ensure that they do not use their platforms to mislead the public or undermine national security.”