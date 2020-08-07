We encourage more private/public partnership to boost domestic gas –FG

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, has said that more private and public sector collaboration will be encouraged as Nigeria steps up effort to realise its target of boosting domestic gas utilisation.

Sylva stated this on the Twitter account of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) on Friday while inaugurating the Rainoil Limited Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) facility with a tank capacity of 8,000MT in Ijegun, Lagos.

He said the facility which also had about 40 LPG trucks would help to deepen cooking gas penetration in the country in line with the vision of the Federal Government.

He said: “Rainoil is really working in tandem with the vision of the federal government, in making gas a preferred fuel in the country. I am excited at what I am seeing here today. Everything can speak for itself. As you can see, energy is very important in the global economy and I am glad that Nigerian’s are playing key roles in the oil and gas industry.”

Sylva noted that Rainoil’s investment in gas development “aligns with President Buhari’s agenda in the National Gas Expansion Programme (NGEP),” adding that the government had declared 2020 as The Year of Gas.

Also speaking, the group managing director, NNPC, Mr. Mele Kyari, said the Corporation was ready and willing to support all the companies that are making effort in accomplishing the federal government developmental agenda.

He said: “We believe that gas is our next instrument for developing our economy, and we commend Rainoil in its effort in ensuring the use of gas in the country.”

On his part, the group managing director, Rainoil Limited, Dr. Gabriel Ogbechie, said the decision to invest in growing the LPG sector started in 2018.

“Rainoil Gas will meet the energy needs of customers at the retail end in the coming months. There are filling plants in process where LPG can be supplied in cylinders to consumers.

“Nigeria has the fastest growing LPG sector in the world with a projected LPG market size of $10 billion, with the domestic demand seeing an increase of 40 per cent,” he said.