We have big plans to develop sports in Imo -Nlemigbo

Special Adviser to the governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinna on Youth and Sports, Hon Ikenna Nlemigbo has outlined some measures the state government intends to adopt to improve sports in the state.

Briefing newsmen Wednesday, he said that government had resolved to go back to grassroots sports to fish out talents who would be ready to do the state proud in future competions and that the attention of government would be on school sports in primary and secondary schools.

He also disclosed that a sports academy where sports talents would be groomed was underway and that government was discussing with some ex-internationals to help bring the idea to fruition and also assist in putting in place some sporting facilities in the state like an olympic sized swimming pool, adding that the completion of the on going stadia projects in the 27 local government areas would be a boost.

Nlemigbo disclosed that a state-of-the art gymnasium would be put in place at the Dan Anyiam Stadium for the use of athletes, while boxing ring, wrestling mats, volleyball, basketball and other sports equipment had been procured.

He regretted that in spite of his contributions in football, no efforts were made to immortaluze him and disclosed that a football competition would be organized to immortalize the striker while his son would be coming up with a better improved foundation plan.