We have deployed modern technology, innovations to prevent election manipulations – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Thursday, said it has deployed modern technologies and innovations to make electoral processes easier and hard to be manipulated.

The Director, Voter Education and Publicity, INEC office, Mr. Victor Aluko, disclosed this in Awka, the Anambra state capital, at a workshop organised by the commission to train journalists on election processes and procedures for the State November 6 gubernatorial poll.

According to Aluko, INEC under the current National Chairman, Prof. Yakub Mahmmud, has been transformed beyond what it used to be in the past with a view to making it possible for votes to count.

He urged the media to help sensise eligible voters in Anambra State to have confident on the commission and come out enmasse to exercise their franchise during the election.

In a presentation, entitled Technological Innovations in the Conduct of Anambra Governorship Election, the Head, Information Communication Technology (ICT), INEC office, Awka, Engr. Chukwuemeka Nnaji, named one of the systems devised by the electoral umpire as bimodal voting system.’

Nnaji added that with all technological innovations adopted by the commission, elections would be transperant, hard to be rigged and possible for all including the voters to see it outcomes even before announcements.

Earlier, the Anambra State Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC, Nkwachukwu Orji, represented by Mr Samuel Nimem, commended the media for the roles they play in the society and enjoined them to sustain the tempo especially during the election by reporting accurately and objectively.









