We have not declared medical vacancies – FCC 

The Federal Character Commission (FCC) has denied requesting interested applicants to submit applications to fill vacancies in medical fields across the country.

The FCC Executive Chairman, Hajia Muheeba Dankaka, in a statement said the call for the submission of applications to fill vacancies in sundry medical fields did not emanate from her office, adding that it was the handiwork of fraudsters with intent to defraud unsuspecting members of the general public.

In a statement signed by her Special Adviser on Media, Mallam Abdullahi Adamu Idris, she dismissed the request making the rounds on social media, saying the commission ‘is not a recruiting agency.

Dankaka advised job seekers to disregard the request, noting that it is an attempt by fraudsters to hoodwink and extort money from innocent job seekers.

She also advised job seekers to disregard the report, instead always rely on paid vacancies declared on national dailies, and cautioned applicants against playing into the hands of fraudsters on social media.

“We urge the general public especially unsuspecting applicants not to fall prey to what is obviously a scam. There has never been a request for CVs to be sent to any of the Executive Chairman’s staff or any official of the commission.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Federal Character Commission is not a recruiting agency and does not recruit on behalf of any ministry, department or agency.

“We, therefore, wish to warn the general public to be wary of such scams which are intended to defraud teeming applicants who are desperately looking for a job of their money,” the statement said.

