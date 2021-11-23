We have recovered over N132bn in 13 years – ICPC

.

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) Monday hinted that it had in 13 years recovered a total sum of N132,584,604,407.04 via it’s asset system study project tracking.

The Chairman of the Commission, Professor Bolaji Owasanoye, gave the hint while speaking at a workshop organised for selected Journalists on corruption reportage in Abuja.

The programme which was organised by Konrad Adenauer Stiftung (KAS) is in collaboration with Transparency International and Civil Society Legislative Advocacy (CISLAC).

Represented by a director, System Study and Review Department, Abbia Udofia, who spoke on the topic; ‘Fighting Corruption in Nigeria: Achievements and Challenges of Anti-Corruption Agencies ( ICPC & EFCC), the Chairman told the participants that between 73 and 55 corruption cases were filed in various courts in 2020 and 2021 respectively.

He said, “Apart from establishing a total number of 450 ACTUs, amount totalling N132, 584, 604, 407.04 was recovered by our agency under thirteen years (2006-2019).”

In curtailing corruption in Nigeria, the commission has therefore reiterated it’s readiness to collaborate with the media and Civil Society organisations.

While speaking at the workshop, the Executive Director, CISLAC, Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, noted that except Journalists upped their ante, stemming the tide of corruption according to him could be somewhat tasking.

He noted that although assets recovery made some milages over the years, some challenges according to him are still there.

“Media are very key in the fights against corruption and I will only urge Journalists to be unwavering in their duties and democracy can only survive if journalists imbibed patriotism and determination,” Rafsanjani stated further.

In a short remarks, resident representatives of Konrad- Adenauer-Stiftung, Dr Vladdmir Kreck, noted that the media can make all the difference if they were persistent in investigative journalism aimed at tackling corruptions in their country.

In his submission at the programme, a lawyer and Economic Historian, Dr Adetunji Ogunyemi, reminded Journalists of their Ombudsman status, saying corruption reportage cannot be done outside patriotism.

Related

No tags for this post.