We have you in mind, Obaseki tells senior citizens 

Edo state Governor Godwin Obaseki has assured that his administration is dedicated to raising the standard of living of senior citizens across the state, adding that the state government’s pension reforms had improved conditions for the aged.

Obaseki stated this during a courtesy visit by executive members of the West Africa Coalition for Indigenous People’s Rights (WACIPR) in Benin.

The governor who was represented by Mr Osaigbovo Iyoha, his chief of staff, claimed his administration knows the importance of the welfare of pensioners and senior citizens in the state.

Obaseki said: “The government has senior citizens in mind. That is why my administration ensured that civil servants are enrolled into the pension scheme since it started in the state in 2017.

“Since 2017, it has become mandatory for all civil servants in the state to be enrolled into the scheme to prepare them for retirement. The scheme plans for retirees and senior citizens who are above sixty years of age.

“This government cares for its citizens and has a soft spot for the elderly. We will continue to implement policies and programmes that will make life better for them,” he added.

