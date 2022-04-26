We haven’t changed position on suspended Imo CVR – INEC

The Independence National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday disassociated itself from report making the rounds that it has resumed Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) in three LGAs of Orsu, Njaba and Ihitte Uboma in Imo state.

The Commission in a statement signed by its National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Barrister Festus Okoye, said its position on the CVR in Imo has not changed.

Following the unfortunate incident in Imo state in which the Commission’s staff was killed by gunmen in Ihitte Uboma Local Government Area, and reports of insecurity in other parts of the state, INEC suspended voter registration exercise in all the 54 additional centres created to facilitate the registration of voters across the state.

In the statement, the commission said the exercise is still confined to its state and Local Government Area offices except in Orsu, Njaba and Ihitte Uboma local government areas where it is suspended indefinitely.

The statement read in part “While the commission is not unmindful of the imperative of giving every eligible Nigerian the opportunity to register and vote in future elections, the safety and security of citizens involved in the exercise is a paramount concern.

“We appeal to the public to discountenance the purported resumption of the CVR in the three LGAs of Orsu, Njaba and Ihitte Uboma.

“Such statements are capable of misleading the public and further jeopardising the safety of registrants and officials as well as the security of the commission’s facilities.

“At the appropriate time, the commission will announce any new decision on the matter after consultation with the security agencies and critical stakeholders.

“The commission has an organized and official means of communication and has been upfront with providing information to the general public.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the commission has not appointed any unofficial spokesperson on any its activities.”

