We ‘ill adopt community policing to tackle criminality in Bauchi-CP



The newly deployed commissioner of police in Bauchi state Sylvester Abiodun Alabi has stated that the command will integrate the elements of key modern crime control and conflict management in their policing efforts.



Speaking Wednesday while addressing officers of the command, the CP said the methods will be directed at prolific offender management, crime hot spots policing and managing major public gathering and crime prone events within dedicated systems of community partnership.



According to him, they will fully adopt intelligence-led patrol systems, Hotspot policing and intelligence-led operations to curb criminality in the state.



“The actionable intelligence and community policing methods shall be directed at effective prevention of crime and violent conflict and decisive response capabilities.



“We shall therefore identify our respective and collective Area of Responsibilities (AORs) in terms of geographical areas, demography, social, economic crime maps of the areas and command to guide intelligence-led operations.



“Our investigation of cases will be evidence based and intelligence driven”. He said.



The police boss said they will also establish a robust and healthy relationship and partnership with all sister security agencies and stakeholders in the community.



This is just as he pledged that towards achieving the goals, the command will organize local training and retraining of personnel on required operational skills and knowledge.