We know forces behind NHIS Executive Secretary’s ordeal – NCSU

The Nigeria Civil Service Union (NCSU), National Health Insurance
Scheme (NHIS) chapter has described the current crisis in the Scheme
as the handiwork of some powerful individuals bent on rubbishing the
reforms being spearheaded by the embattled Executive Secretary,
Professor Usman Yusuf.
Chairman of the NHIS chapter, Mr Mohammed Gajo, while reacting to the
suspension of the ES boss last Thursday by the Governing Council over
alleged infractions, in an interview with Blueprint, said “the action
is an attempt to divert attention from a disciplinary action against
Mr Egwu, GM Finance.”
He said the ES has brought series of reforms which have added value to
the NHIS, stressing: “Health facilities are smiling now, while HMOs
are not finding it easy meeting up with stringent regulatory
requirements.”
He described some of the HMOS as cult that would stop at nothing to
frustrate the reforms being carried out by the ES, and advised
Nigerians to discountenance the plot.
According to Gajo, who led other members of the union in the
interview, Professor Yusuf made the Nigerian Customs Service to pay
billions of Naira of free health insurance they enjoyed over the
years, which they paid to the last kobo, saying this feat was
responsible for what he called “bad belly” in the organisation.
