We know forces behind NHIS Executive Secretary’s ordeal – NCSU

The Nigeria Civil Service Union (NCSU), National Health Insurance

Scheme (NHIS) chapter has described the current crisis in the Scheme

as the handiwork of some powerful individuals bent on rubbishing the

reforms being spearheaded by the embattled Executive Secretary,

Professor Usman Yusuf.

Chairman of the NHIS chapter, Mr Mohammed Gajo, while reacting to the

suspension of the ES boss last Thursday by the Governing Council over

alleged infractions, in an interview with Blueprint, said “the action

is an attempt to divert attention from a disciplinary action against

Mr Egwu, GM Finance.”

He said the ES has brought series of reforms which have added value to

the NHIS, stressing: “Health facilities are smiling now, while HMOs

are not finding it easy meeting up with stringent regulatory

requirements.”

He described some of the HMOS as cult that would stop at nothing to

frustrate the reforms being carried out by the ES, and advised

Nigerians to discountenance the plot.

According to Gajo, who led other members of the union in the

interview, Professor Yusuf made the Nigerian Customs Service to pay

billions of Naira of free health insurance they enjoyed over the

years, which they paid to the last kobo, saying this feat was

responsible for what he called “bad belly” in the organisation.

