We lack $11.1bn to construct Lekki-Calabar rail line – FG

The federal government on Sunday declared that due to paucity of funds, the construction of the planned Lekki-Calabar rail line may be delayed if the promoter of the project-Lekki Port LFTZ Enterprise Limited are unwilling to invest in the construction of the rail project.

The federal government decision is premised on the fact it need s funds to execute other rail lines projects currently going on across the country just as it said other ports along the coastal states needs to be link to the rail network.

Minister of Transportation, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi on Sunday noted that he desires to complete all the rail network and construct new ones but the lack of fund will compel government to think otherwise.

Meanwhile, The Managing Director, Lekki Deep Deep Sea Port, Du Ruogang disclosed that the port will contribute the sum of $360 billion to the Nigerian Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 45 years the management is expected to manage the facility before handing over to the federal government.

Fielding questions after a tour of the deep sea port at Lekki on Sunday, Mr. Amaechi said ” if you ask me as Minister for Transportation, I imagine quite a lot of things and I wish I could implement all of them. You know I imagine that the Lagos-Calabar rail should start from here. But the project is $11.1 billion, we are not sure where that money is going to come from.

Speaking on how the LFTZ Enterprise Limited can key into the project, he said “another advise I could give is that if they (LFTZ) want to invest in the rail, they can invest and then government will could either give them tax deduction or do something to help pay them back, but for now, the FG does not have money to do that,”