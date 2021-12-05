We lifted millions out of unemployment in Nigeria – ITF

The Industrial Training Fund (ITF) weekend in Bauchi said it trained millions of unemployed Nigerians to lift them out of unemployment and poverty.

ITF director-general, Mr. Joseph N. Ari, stated this during the 2021 ITF Bauchi area office interactive forum with stakeholders titled : “Employable Skills Escalation: The Role of ITF and Its Stakeholders.”

Mr. Ari said ITF understands the challenges of modern technological advancements and will continue to work tirelessly to ensure its training services delivery competes favourably with international standards.

Represented by the Bauchi state area manager, Ahmed Jibrin Loko, the DG recalled that the agency was established to provide, promote and encourage the acquisition of skills in industry and commerce.

He stated that ITF has skills training centres across the six geo-political zones of the country that contributed significantly to technical, vocational skills development and skills upgrading.

“ITF has this year trained over 205 people in Bauchi state on human capital development, national skills development program and Agripreneurship Skills Empowerment Program (AgSEP) to boost employment opportunities amongst youth. We have also trained staff of many organisations and other citizens of Bauchi state in both human resource development and other skill training intervention programmes.

“For example, we have the National Industrial skills development Programme (NISDP) currently taking place with one hundred trainees being trained on Catering and Event Management, Plumbing and Pipe-Fitting programmes.”

