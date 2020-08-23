We ‘ll continue to address gaps in Gombe education sector – Yahaya

Gombe state Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has reiterated his administration’s resolve to ensure sound education for the young people of the state right from the basic level.

The governor said this when he paid an unscheduled visit to the ministry of education where he inspected some instructional materials procured by the State Education Programme Investment Project (SEPIP), a world bank project designed to address some of the challenges in schools as a result of insurgency in the North-east region of the country.

The governor also said his administration would continue to address challenges that were hitherto abandoned by the past administration, particularly in the education sector which is now under the state of emergency.

He noted that what characterised the education sector before the coming of the APC-led administration was an abysmal state of decay.

To breathe a new lease of life into the state’s education system, the governor said his government took some bold steps and measures, including declaring a state of emergency on the sector and strengthening partnership between the state and relevant organisations and government agencies in order to reverse the ugly trend.

Describing education as the cradle upon which development indices were measured, Yahaya said the steps taken were already yielding positive results.

He said the state is now witnessed improvements, not only in the area of provision of conducive environment and learning materials, but also in the general quality of education.

Governor Yahaya urged the beneficiaries of the soon-to-be distributed teaching and learning materials to ensure maximum utilisation and also take ownership of the project.

Conducting the governor round the materials, the state’s Commissioner for Education, Dr Habu Dahiru, highlighted the activities carried out by the project.

He commended the governor for all the political will as well as efforts being put in place to reposition the education sector since his assumption of office.

He assured that his ministry would continue to work assiduously with all the seriousness required to achieve the strategic goals of the governor in the education sector.

The instructional materials include e- tablets, maps, charts, basic science text books among others for distribution to all public schools across the state