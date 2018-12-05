We ‘ll deposit Abuja on the world map of tourism – Minister 

The FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello who disclosed this during a chart with Journalists on the 19th National Sports Festival scheduled to hold in Abuja from 6th to 16th December, 2018.

He revealed that the FCT Administration is committed to developing a sporting brand like other major cities of the world, adding that the current investment in infrastructure, rail transportation and public utilities are geared towards making the city attractive for these purposes.

The Minister, who also described sports as one of the major pillars of national unity, like the National Youth Service Corps and the FCT, he said that the FCTA in promoting the ideals that unite the country rose to the occasion to revive the National Sports Festival that had been in limbo for the past 6 years.

Bello further stated that the FCT, beyond its role as anchor to the LOC, would be rolling out 470 athletes and officials who would be competing in over 27 events, adding that both closed and open camps have been held for the athletes.

He said the FCT’s contingent to the event cut across the entire ethnic and geographical landscape of the country, reflecting the rich diversity and vision of FCT as the centre of national unity.

He said:

“Our objective is also not only to host but to showcase Nigeria at its best and come tops in the competitions,”

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Barrister Solomon Dalung, said the Federal Government in realizing the damage that the unending postponements of the festival portends for sports development in Nigeria, accepted the resolution of the National Council on Sports to take over the organization and hosting of the Games in 2018 with Abuja as the host city.

He commended the FCT Administration and other stakeholders for working to pull off such huge achievement of hosting the event which would normally require two years in advance for preparations