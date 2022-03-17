We ‘ll expose corrupt kingpins in society – Mambayya Anti-Corruption 

The Director Centre for Democratic Research and Training, Mambaiyya House, Professor Ismaila Mohammed Zango, has described the Mambayya House Anti-Corruption project as a formidable platform for exposing corrupt kingpins in the society with the support it had gotten from John D. and Catherine T. Mac Arthur Foundation.

Speaking at a press conference in Kano, Wednesday, Zango said following the successful completion of the first phase of the project from 2018 to 2020 with $1,000,000 grant, Mambayya House was re-granted another $800,000 to implement the second phase of the project for another three years, from 2021 to 2024.

According to him, the project was aimed at mobilising and educating citizens to actively engage its activities that would strengthen social accountability and improve service delivery in local communities.

In the long run, he stated, the ultimate goal of the project as contained in the ‘On Nigeria 2.0’ theory of change narrative is to ” establish a robust, self-sustaining accountability ecosystem in Nigeria, that could, overtime, embolden citizens to take action to prevent, reject and prosecute corruption as well improve transparency and accountability among public officials.

He said, “three and a half years down the memory lane, Mambayya House alongside its four sub-grantees, have recorded phenomenal achievements by building the capacity of more than 500 organizations across the 36 states of the federation. The beneficiary organizations have been cascading the acquired skills as well as carrying out other complimentary actions.

“We also built and supported a number of stakeholders partnership and collaborations across and beyond the grantees, in order to leverage and coordinate actions around anti corruption programmes in selecting beneficiaries, of the programmes, due consideration is given to gender equality and social inclusion.”