We ‘ll restrategise on investment for economic security – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured Nigerians that his government is set to urgently restrategise on investment plans driven by comparative advantage to curb the challenges of Covid-19, crude oil price, foreign exchange and investment inflow.

Addressing the opening ceremony of the 43rd Kaduna International Trade Fair which kicked off in Kaduna on Saturday, Buhari said goverment will continue to implement initiatives on power supply, infrastructure and good road network across the country, while ensuring improved patronage of locally made goods, bridging the industrial skills and innovation gap, improving ease of doing business, cost and access to finance for MSMEs, as well as resolving multiple taxation.

Buhari, who was represented by the Minister of Trade and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, said the theme of the Fair, ‘Re-Strategizing Nigeria’s Economy for Global Competitiveness’ aptly captures Nigeria’s development priorities.

“The recent Covid-19 pandemic, and its attendant effects on crude oil prices, foreign exchange and investment inflows has shown that we need to urgently reconsider, and modify our thinking on investment led by comparative advantage to guarantee Nigeria’s economic security.

“Our need to drive job-intensive economic growth means that we have to enable investment in areas with high potential for job creation and reducing demand for foreign exchange. We must view our current situation as an opportunity to change our narrative and become less vulnerable to incidents which we did not create or have the power to change. We are deploying our efforts to build and strengthen our resilience in key sectors which strengthen Nigeria’s economic security in addition to our traditional areas of comparative advantage.

“We are focused on resolving the challenges which remain in our business environment. Relevant teams across the government are implementing various initiatives and policies that address key areas of concern. We will continue to engage KADCCIMA and other Organised Private Sector (OPS) groups in the country on progress made on these initiatives. We are committed to partnering with the private sector in realising our vision of a strong and resilient Nigerian economy.

“State governments are key allies to all businesses and their role in enabling success of businesses cannot be over-emphasised. We rely on them to provide access to land, act as mediators in conflict prevention and resolution, provide needed infrastructure to link farms to processing plants and markets and overall, provide a conducive environment for businesses and their host communities to thrive.

“Business and trade unify us all, ethnicity, religion and economic circumstance take a back seat when there’s a good deal on the table. And I am glad to see that Kaduna is continuing its long history as a trade hub and a major industrial and commercial centre for Nigeria and indeed West Africa. Kaduna state has become one of the most frequently mentioned destinations for investors.

“I must commend the Kaduna Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture for successfully organising this Fair for over 40 years. We recognise your contributions towards the growth and development of the Nigerian economy, and we remain committed to working with you to bring to life our vision of sustainable and inclusive growth of our economy,” President Buhari said.