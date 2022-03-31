We lost 2 herders, 90 cows in March – Plateau MACBAN 

The Plateau state chairman of Miyyeti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Malam Nuru Abdullahi, Thursday, said two herders were killed, one other injured at various locations between Bassa, Jos North and Jos South LGAs of the state.

He said 90 cows were also killed between March 2, and March 29, 2022 respectively.

In a statement to Blueprint correspondent in Jos, Malam Nuru, said the latest of the killing took place Wednesday, at which three of their men were attacked allegedly by Irigwe armed bandits, killing two of the cattle rearers and left one seriously injured.

He said: “On Wednesday 30th March, 2022, the Irigwe armed bandits attacked rearers and killed two persons that includes:

Abdulmumini Musa, arged 35, who was attacked and killed by gunshots at Rafin Bauna, Rabiu Wada, arged 20, also attacked and killed by gunshots at Sabon gidan Kanar,” he alleged.

Malam Nuru said they were attacked and killed by, “Irigwe tin miners at Gero village.’

He said one Abubakar Idris 16-year, escaped death by whisker and was left with major injuries on his hand as a result of gunshots while rearing his cows at Rantia village of Jos South LGA.

The MACBAN chairman said Idris is now receiving treatment at Toro Specialist Hospital, Bauchi state.

“Record of cows killed by Irigwe armed bandits at the recent time are as follows: “On 2/3/2022, 59 cows killed by guns at Mai Yanga village. On 16/3/2022, 4 cows poisoned and died at Zogu village.”