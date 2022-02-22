We met all specifications, firm accused of importing adulterated PMS insists

An NNPC Limited-licensed importer of Premium Motor Spirit (petrol), Brittania-U, which was believed to have brought into the country, the controversial methanol-blended fuel, has insisted that it complied with all laid down rules, as well as adhered to Nigeria’s specifications.

At the resumed investigative hearing of the House of Representatives Committee on Petroleum (Downstream)non Tuesday, it was revealed that the importers: Emadeb/Hyde, AY Maikifi formed a consortium with Brittania-U to facilitate the effective operation of the Direct-sale, Direct-purchase scheme of the NNPC, but the other partners informed the committee that Britannia-U, alone got the contract to import from the originating port where the methanol-blended fuel was said to have come from.

Speaking on behalf of the remaining members of the consortium, Adebowale Olujimi said Brittania-U went behind the other parties to execute the importation which was now a subject of investigation. “Brittania-U preferred to liaise directly with NNPC and took responsibility for all her transactions without recourse to the other consortium members…

“The PMS alleged to be Methanol-Blended was solely delivered by Brittania-U via MT Torm Hilde in January 2022. The other Consortium members – Emadeb/Hyde and AY Maikifi were not privy to the arrangements for the delivery of the aforementioned PMS and documentary evidence relating to the PMS”, he stated.

In her presentation however, CEO of Brittania-U, Mrs Uju Ifejika, said her company has done no wrong as it only brought in what was specified by the NNPC in the contract.

“We have a DSDP contract with NNPC and we have done DSDP with NNPC of two and a half years, and we have brought in 10 cargoes. This is our tenth cargo and none of our cargoes was off-spec.

“And this particular one was not off-spec. Before a cargo will come in, there will be a test at the port of loading, which they did at Antwerp. This time, our supplier, Petraco, did their sample at Antwerp and they gave us their sample result which we gave to NNPC, and NNPC confirmed it was okay.”, she stated, adding that other tests as required were done certificates issued at every stage, copies of which offered to provide for the committee.

According to her, the said cargo arrived on February 4, with 90,000 metric tone of PMS, while the media statement indicting the company was issued a month later, and also expressed reservation of not being involved if an independent test was later done by the NNPC limited.

She said the quantity of PMS involved would not serve a single Nigerian state for than a week, and so to her, the time involved before putting out the allegation was questionable.

“He who alleges has to prove”, she submitted as the committee, through its Chairman, Hon. Mahmud Gaya, gave the team a temporary leave to go with a promise to call them back if need be.