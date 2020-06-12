We must work cordially to improve our electoral system – Okowa

Delta state governor Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa has charged Nigerians to continue to work together in unity “so as to surmount the challenges threatening to destabilise the democratic experience and undo the gains of the past 21 years.”

Okowa felicitated with Deltans and commended them for their support and contributions to the growth and development of the state.

In a message to the people, Okowa said June 12 was set aside as Democracy Day in Nigeria in commemoration of the freest and fairest election in the history of the country and to also remember the sacrifices of “our heroes past.”

In the message contained in a statement by his chief press secretary, Mr. Olisa Ifeajika, the governor noted that 2020 Democracy Day was being celebrated in a peculiar atmosphere of sobriety engendered by the prevailing Covid-19, which had jolted the world.

According to him, “In order to protect this hard-earned democracy, we must work harmoniously to improve on our electoral system.”

Okowa urged Deltans and Nigerians to imbibe and internalise the new culture of personal hygiene, including the use of face mask and observance of physical-distancing while interacting in public.

He appealed to them to support government in sensitising residents, especially at the grassroots, to all matters surrounding the pandemic.