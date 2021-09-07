We must work to keep Nigeria – Cleric

Minister in charge of Province 13, The Redeemed Christian Church Kuje, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, Pastor Adebisi Paul Kolawole, has charged Nigerians to work conscientiously to ensure that the corporate existence of the country is not jeopardised.

The cleric spoke at the RCC Province 13 headquarters, Sunday, when the Face of Corporate Governance/Peace Ambassador award conferred on him in recognition of his apostolic and humanitarian services by Media Dialogue Communication Limited (MDCL) was presented to him in his office.

Pastor Kolawole described as gratuitous the activities of MDCL which culminated in a peace summit recently in Abuja and tasked the conveners of the programme to be up and doing in ensuring that the unity of the country is not compromised.

According to him: “I am particularly happy that an organisation like yours is mobilising at all fronts to build peace across religion and ethnicity. We will continue to encourage people both in the ministry and at work to embrace peace. Nigeria has come a long way, and we cannot afford to allow sentiments to divide us.

“I call on the people in government and private organisations to speak peace and engineer harmony. No one can move forward without peace. God has so designed it that we live together with the mass of land and population; and these can be used as advantage for progress.”

He also called on the youth across the country to embrace hard work and shun white collar jobs, just as he enjoined those in authority to provide the enabling environment for job creation and empowerment.

