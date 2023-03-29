We must work together to make Nigeria great – Baba

The Chairman of of Bago media center, Isyaku Baba, has called on all Nigerians to join hands and work together towards making Nigeria a great nation.

Baba made the call in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja on Wednesday.

According to him, “what is most important is what are we contributing to the development of the society and the development of our country as well as progress, peace, and security that we need”.

He said, “From a humble beginning as a media aide, Isyaku Baba rose to become a renowned media expert of great repute in the Nigeria’s political scene. His ascension to the top is nothing short of amazing and inspiring.”

The statement read:”My quest for excellence began with his desire to be a voice for the younger generation in politics, which led me to become the media aide to Hon. Mohammed Saidu Etsu, the former youngest national chairmanship aspirant.

“Baba later rose to become one of the top aides in the office of the National Youth Leader of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Africa’s largest political party, serving under the Deputy National Youth Leader, Hon Jamaluddeen Kabir Zamfara.

“As his profile grew, he was appointed as the Director of Media and Publicity for Arewa Youths, the most powerful political movement in Nigeria’s nineteen (19) northern states ahead of the 2023 general election. His role as the association’s National Director of Media and Publicity was critical in its coordination.

“My impressive leadership abilities and media savvy drew the attention of the City Boy Movement, which was led by the son of the president-elect, Mr Seyi Tinubu.

“I was appointed as the media team’s secretary, which provided him with additional exposure and experience in media and public relations.

“The pinnacle of Isyaku’s media and publicity career came when he was named chairman of the Bago Media Centre, a strategic political campaign team that worked tirelessly to ensure the victory of Niger state’s APC Governorship candidate, Rt Hon Umaru Mohammed Bago.

“The team’s success was unparalleled, and they became the only media center established for the Governorship candidate and now the Governor-elect.”

The statement further noted that Baba was born on March 11, 2000, in the capital city of Minna, Niger State (North Central), Isyaku Baba’s rise to prominence in the media and publicity is a testament to his dedication, hard work, and commitment to excellence.

“My numerous roles in various political campaigns have provided him with invaluable experience, putting him on the map as a renowned media expert in Nigeria. He has established himself as one of the most sought-after media strategists in the industry,”the statement added.

