We need government committed to Nigeria’s industrialisation – Textile Workers Union President

National President, National Union of Textiles, Garments and Tailoring Workers of Nigeria (NUTGTWN), Comrade John Adaji, has reiterated the need for federal government to be committed to industrialisation of Nigeria as solution to the myriad of challenges facing the country.

Speaking on the sideline of the commemoration of African Industrialisation Day on Saturday, as recognised by the United Nations to re-industrialise Africa, Comrade Adaji said re-industrialisation of Nigeria will create jobs, address insecurity, reduce inflation, improve the value of naira against dollars, create locally made goods, create food and reduce the price of commodities.

For Comrade Adaji, Nigerians have been subjected to lamentations over comatose industries in the country, while the nation’s leaders showed little or no political will to re-industrialise the country. We need government that is committed to industrialisation of Nigeria



“In those days of our great leaders like Ahmadu Bello, Nnamdi Azikiwe and Obafemi Awolowo, among others, there was competition over industrialisation of the North, the West and the Eastern zones. But today we are just into lamentations over comatose industries in the country.

“In the 70s and 80s when the population of Nigeria was much more less than what we have now, there were several industries everywhere in the country. But today we are over 200 million people, we cannot boast of functional industries that should triple that of the early 70s.

“It is lamentation because every successive government proved wrong in improving the situation. There was no policy consistent to transform the manufacturing sector. The implication of these comatose industries is the insecurity we are witnessing today because one thing leads to another. It has also led to massive youths unemployment.

“One of the solutions to this ugly situation is that our leaders should develop political will to solve these socio-economic problems. We have the manpower and population to transform the manufacturing sector,” he said.

