We need more interventions, VC begs TETFund boss

The Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University, Lapai (IBBUL) wants the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) to sponsor and embark on executing more critical intervention projects in the school.

Vice chancellor of the university, Professor Abu Kasim Adamu, made the appeal when he led members of the university management on a visit to TETFUND headquarters, to congratulate the Executive Secretary, Professor Suleiman Elias Bagoro, on his reappointment for a second term in office.

Congratulating Professor Bogoro, the VC said the TETFund boss’ second coming was as result of his hardwork and dedication to the execution of tangible projects in higher institutions of learning across the country.

Professor Adamu, who presented some critical areas of need by their institution urged the executive secretary to continue the good work he is doing for the agency’s good name to continue waxing stronger.

The areas of need mentioned by the VC include hostel accommodation, lecture theatre, improved source of power through solar power, and intervention in the ICT.

Others are support in research, through grants and the need for high impact intervention, which he said IBBUL is yet to benefit.

In his response, Bogoro promised to look into the requests within the provided regulations with a view to addressing them.