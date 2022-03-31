We need mutual love to heal the world – Arch Irefin

Archbishop David Irefin is a Professor of Economics ordained an Archbishop in the Brotherhood of the Cross and Star. In this interview with OYIBO SALIHU he says with love, the world can only be a better place.

What do you think the Brotherhood of the Cross and Star can do to bring about sustainable peace to human race?

Let it be known that prior to the manifestation of Leader Olumba Olumba Obu, the world was indoctrinated with fables and doctrines of demons. Those teachings became source of division, hatred, discrimination, injustice and wickedness as we are witnessing now. However, the good news is that Olumba Olumba Obu has come to put an end to division, hatred, discrimination, injustice and other evil among the human family. In Leader Olumba Olumba Obu’s Kingdom, there is no division, segregation, injustice and other social vices. Everyone is one, no colour, skin, gender discrimination or social status. This is because His teachings have transformed and changed all to one under God. His teachings contained in The Everlasting Gospel are empowered by the Holy Spirit to transform man from sin to righteousness. Those who find time to read and practise the contents are automatically transformed into righteousness peace and joy. In the Brotherhood, love is king. In fact, the Almighty God is the only judge. The mission of Leader Olumba Olumba Obu is to establish the Kingdom of God on earth, lead the human family to the accurate knowledge of truth and unite all the creations of God.



Let it be known that God does not teach people how to suffer. On the contrary, He radiates love, peace and joy.

These are what Leader Olumba Olumba Obu teaches. Therefore, if the Everlasting Gospel can be adopted in churches, mosques, shrines and all places of worship, human family would overcome division, hate, insecurity and other vices prevalent in the world today. Leader Olumba Olumba Obu emphasizes that God is a Spirit and all He created are spirits. It is because of this He has recommended that irrespective of faith, religion, status, colour, every person must be baptized into Brotherhood of the Cross and Star to be saved from the current challenges facing humanity. Consequently, as many as receive this baptism, such have put on Christ; therefore, no more division, segregation, discrimination and hatred because all are now one whether as a Christian, Muslim, Hindu, Jew and Gentile. The Holy Spirit will then unite all.

The world today is passing through series of problems ranging from war, poverty, insecurity, confusion, suffering, destruction and death. What are the causes and permanent solution?

The world is in crisis because the human family does not know God. Man rather claims to worship God but his faith is in something else. We should not forget that every soul that disobeys God must suffer the penalty.



This generation is suffering because all have sinned and come short of the glory of God. This is the reason Our Lord Jesus Christ directs that no man or woman has right to judge or count sin against another person. It is our disobedience and stubbornness to divine injunction that has brought us to this chaotic state. Remember that once we disobey God’s injunction, angels are released to punish man. These angels can be in the form of war, hunger, poverty, diseases, confusion, calamities and finally death. If we harden our heart, then; the hardship, chaos, confusion, suffering that ravages the world today are the beginning of tougher problems that would confront man. What is expected from the human family is to identify and recognise the Holy Spirit personified in our midst. All those who would listen and surrender to the teachings of Leader Olumba Olumba Obu would be transformed from sinfulness to sinlessness to radiate love, peace, joy and other virtues of God.

What will it cost the people of the world to accept or key into Leader Olumba Olumba Obu’s teachings?

It does not cost money or any material things to surrender to God. However, only the humble will always find God while the arrogant and foolish will always argue and claim to know God. However, they have forgotten that God is love, peace, joy, tolerance and forgiveness. And those who claim to know Him must radiate same love, peace, humility, patience, tolerance and forgiveness. Therefore, all those who hold on to their religion, political system and fore father’s tradition but hate, lie, cheat and find fault with others are yet to know God; therefore, not free from condemnation. It is therefore timely for inhabitants of the world to let go of pride and in humility seek the face of God now personified in Brotherhood of the Cross and Star. Without any reservation, I enjoin the president, all governors, religious leaders to seek for the face of His Holiness Olumba Olumba Obu who was ordained before the foundation of the earth to provide the blueprint and lasting solution to all problems confronting man.