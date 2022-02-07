We need to unite, wrestle power from APC – Wike





Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has called on the leaders of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to unite, save the party and present a competent and dependable candidate who has the interest of the party at heart for the 2023 presidential elections.

Speaking when he paid a visit on former caretaker chairman of PDP and former governor of Kaduna state, Sen. Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi at his Kaduna home on Monday, the Rivers state governor overnor said Nigeria is bleeding and Nigerians are suffering, adding that it’s time for the opposition party to take over power from the ruling APC and provide good leadership that would lead Nigeria to sustainable development.

Wike noted that he was not in Kaduna to promote his political ambition but to see how he can unify the party and save it from forces trying to kill it, so that it would be able to take over power from the ruling party come 2023.

He said it was of no use if he has PDP presidential ticket and the party cannot win the election, but if the party is reunited and strenghtened, whoever is the presidential candidate, the party will win the election and take Nigeria to glory.

“My ambition is for PDP to be united, if we have a united party then you are sure of PDP winning the election. But of what use is a presidential ticket if the party cannot win election? It doesn’t make sense. It’s even better if you are not the candidate and your party wins the election. But for me the unity of the party is paramount it’s not about i want to be president or not, it is about how the party will be united and fight this evil they call All Progressives Congress.

“We need somebody that we can present that can lead the party, somebody that have the capacity, that have the party’s interest who will stay and fight for the party.

“Why I came here is to see one of our leaders who just came back from medical trip abroad and see how we will be able to lead the party and to encourage him to continue doing what he was doing because in the last (Kaduna state) local government election, the number of councillors they have the number of council chairmen they have is encouraging.

“We also want to let them know that we know what they are facing but at the appropriate time the party will take appropriate position on who will have its ticket, whether you zone it to the West, the East, the South or the North, to challenge the ruling party and move the party forward.

“At the appropriate time we will sit down and do that. I have no other party than the PDP, so at times when I’m talking they would be asking what is my interest, the only interest I have is that this party should not be killed. When our leader here was the chairman of the party’s caretaker committee, and somebody want to destabilise the party, we have to rise up and fight the person. Only one man cannot solve the problem, we need the support of everybody; former governors, former ministers, serving governors, everybody,” he said.