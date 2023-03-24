We need unity among African descendants across the globe – Ooni

The Ooni of Ife and co-chairman, National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria (NCTRN), Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, has advocated unity of African descendants across the world.

Ooni Ogunwusi made the call while addressing a special parliamentary session organised in his honour at the Federal House of Representatives Chamber in Brasilia on Tuesday.

He said there was the need for the much needed unity of African descendants across the world irrespective of our colour, race, religious and cultural differences.

“We cannot afford to be divided again. We are one, irrespective of colour and race. President Lula is our pride, he remains determined to do well for Africa, and you must support him with legislation helpful to his mission for Africa.

“That’s all I beg of you if truly we are one big family. What we need now is to unite for the growth of all persons and be good to all regardless of religious and cultural differences.

“Look at the good-looking Afro-Brazilians in this chamber who have stormed here to honour me. They all look like my first cousins back home in Nigeria and in other African countries, we are one people and the earlier we recognize the strength in our unity the better for us all.”

Welcoming the Ooni, the Parliament’s Deputy Speaker, Deputado Vicentinho Requerente, described the Ooni as “a caring father whom the Afro-Brazilian community holds in a very high esteem.”

“Your presence here today has added to the dignity of people of African origin in Brazil and this day will remain a history-making day for life,” he said.

Earlier in the day, the President of Brazil, His Excellency Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, in Brasilia hosted Ooni Ogunwusi as a Royal Guest of Honour during the official launch of the Annual African Religion Day (ISESE DAY) held inside the banquet hall at the president’s office in Brasilia.

