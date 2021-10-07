We pioneered digital banking system in Nigeria – Wema bank MD

The managing director of Wema bank of Nigeria, Mr Adebola Adebise, has said the bank is the first in the country to come out with the ongoing digital banking revolution in Nigeria. E said when it started, it was initially called ‘Alert by wema’ whereby customers can receive notifications about transactions on their accounts, a move that has become common with all other banks in the country.

He was speaking in Abuja on Thursday during an interaction with its customers in the Federal Capital Territory.

The parley which was organised by the bank to bring its banking services closer to residents of Abuja and the entire north was also used to listen to arrays of complains and inquiries from its teeming customers.

Adebise noted that the forum which was the first of its kind in the Federal Capital Territory is to intimate its old and existing customers as well as onboarding ones that a lot of technological transformations have taken place in the bank.

“We came from behind having passed through some difficult moments in the past to assume a new status of aspiring to be one of the top five banks in Nigeria. Presently, we have assumed the status of a contemporaneous bank having pioneered the digital banking as well the CBN e-naira concept. We set up our alert forceful digital system for all our corporate and individual customers who can now do any banking transactions from the comfort of their homes.”

The chief financial officer of the bank, Tunde Mabanwoku, in his presentation said the bank which has been in existence since 1945 has passed through many turbulent stages, but said it has returned with new concepts tagged ‘Dominant, Digital Bank’ (DDB) and had in the last five years aggressively embarked on expansion through the renovation and reactivation of 10 branches and opening of five new branches every year.

According to Mr Emeka Obiagwu, the executive director north and east directorate, wema bank would continue to respond to all the needs of its customers even as he charged customers to take advantage of the bank’s interest in supporting the payment of school fees, real estate and business advisory.

The interaction brought together many old and intending customers of the bank from the north especially the FCT.



