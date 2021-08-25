We ‘re committed to sustaining FCT resettlement policy – Minister

FCT Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, has expressed the determination of the FCT Administration to resettle the indigenous communities with a view to realizing the dreams of the founding fathers of Abuja.

The minister who stated this at the one-day Town Hall meeting on resettlement and compensation matters in the Federal Capital Territory, also argued that indigenous communities should be resettled if the territory wants to get rid of slums and prevent the already perceptible slide into urban decay.

Aliyu lamented that policy changes have constituted a major challenge to the resettlement issue, stressing that within 27 years, from 1976-2003, four major policy changes have affected resettlement policy in the Federal Capital Territory.

“For us to realise the capital city of our dreams, we have to pay due regard to the original inhabitants whose sacrifice of ancestral heritage is enabling our national developmental aspirations.

“Over these years, the need has continued to exist for development-induced displacement and resettlement as the nation’s capital has continued to evolve into Africa’s fastest growing metropolis,” Aliyu stated.

The minister, however, assured that the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) saddled with this responsibility, is up and doing to see that communities due for resettlement are properly relocated.

Aliyu revealed that already, the arrangements are in top gear to relocate communities such as Jabi-Yakubu, Jabi-Samuel and Mabushi to Shere-Galuwyi, adding that the process of relocating others has commenced, and more communities would be permanently relocated next year.

Speaking in the same vein, FCTA Permanent Secretary, Mr. Olusade Adesola, said effective resettlement policy remains the collective responsibilities of both government and residents, noting that the Administration remains resolute by ensuring the realisation of delivering a world class city and territory comparable to the best in the world.