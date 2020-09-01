We ‘re dying, Nigerians in Ghana cry out

Embattled Nigerian traders in Ghana are calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to rescue them from the travails they currently pass through in the hands of their hosts in the West African country.

Nigeria’s Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed last week said the federal government would no longer accept the humiliation of its citizens by Ghana.

But the Ghanaian authorities responded by describing the minister’s position on the issue as inaccurate.

‘Our ordeal’

Notwithstanding the federal government’s response, the affected Nigerians are yet to get some respite as evident in a video trending on the social media platform.

In the clip, the traders said their shops were locked up by a team of the country’s inter-ministerial task force despite paying over $1 million levy and related payments.

“At the moment we have recorded about 90 shops closed down all owned by Nigerians. That’s why we think it was necessary to let the whole world, especially the Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari to quickly come to our aid because we are dying in Ghana.

“All our shops have been totally closed down, the reason best known to them. They are claiming that we did not meet the requirement, I don’t know the requirement they are talking about. First of all, let me start with this man here, look at this company, Metal Crown Ghana Limited registered with GIPC. This document shows that the young man has brought in equity of $1 million to transact his business in Ghana.

“Some documents here also showed that he and his workers had paid all the necessary taxes (pay as you earn) till last month. This month’s will be paid by next month. He has paid his VAT and not owing anything to Ghana Internal Revenue Authority. This is his certificate of registration, incorporation and commerce. This is his passport and his residence permit,” said one of the affected traders whose position was further corroborated by his colleagues.

Further to this, the Nigerians also alleged being denied residence permit as the document, which before now used to cost $120, is now issued to only Nigerians at $1000, thus making it inaccessible to many of them.

“We are just pleading with our government to come and help us. If Ghana government would not want us here, let our government come and help. If possible evacuate us back to Nigeria. We don’t have a problem with that because we cannot be here and be dying one by one. When this type of thing happened in 2018, one of our members committed suicide,” they said.

“Every election year the government in power will want to use us to do campaigns,” the clip also said.

They blamed their woes on Ghana Union Traders Association (GUTA), whom they claimed to edge out Nigerians from their market.

Gbajabiamila visits

Meanwhile, Speaker House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila is visiting Ghana today (Wednesday).

Gbajabiamila told State House correspondents Tuesday at the end of a meeting with President Buhari.

Describing his planned visit as “legislative diplomacy”, Gbajabiamila said he would be meeting with his Ghanaian counterpart with a view to resolving the logjam.

“I am leaving for Ghana tomorrow (Wednesday) to meet with the Speaker of the parliament in Ghana to look at the issues on ground as they affect our citizens and to try and calm things down and see if there is a way forward. I will meet with the Speaker tomorrow (Wednesday).

“I informed the President and he is aware of every single step that we are taking, all the way and we hope that we will come to an amicable settlement one way or the other.

“It is called legislative diplomacy. If you remember very well, during the days when I was Leader of the House, I led the delegation to South Africa during the crisis there with Nigerians and we were able to accomplish quite a bit, to simmer things down at that time,” the speaker said.

On what the demands would be at the parley, he said: “No demands, we are just going to discuss in the spirit of African parliaments and we will be looking at issues from time to time as they affect African countries, and this is one of them.

“I don’t want to make any statement at this time so that we don’t exacerbate matters. Like I said, we are looking for amicable solutions. The Ghanaians have their take on what is going on, we have our own take. We will see how we can marry the two takes and come to a solution.

“We are two strong West African countries and there must be symbiosis, we must work together. You don’t get anything from working at cross purposes or knocking heads together. We must, at all times, as Africans, work as best as possible together and that’s what this my trip is about.” Additional report from Ripples