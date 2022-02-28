We ‘re using alternative project fund approach for infrastructure development, says Oyetola



Osun state governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, Monday said he employed alternative project fund approach as a method for the development of infrastructure in the state.



He said paucity of funds is not an excuse for a serious government that is willing to work, noting that all his achievements are realizable with creativity.



Oyetola who spoke during the opening of Olaiya flyover in Osogbo, promised that he would do more infrastructure without stopping the regular payment of salary.



Noting that the flyover was flagged off on February 18, 2021 with a promise to complete the construction in November, Oyetola commended residents for their endurance saying the delay in the completion was necessitated by the advice of the contractor and the need to have good job.



He said, “I commend the contractor for doing a very wonderful job. I thank the people of the state for bearing with us, particularly the traders. I’m very happy and I believe this is one of the iconic project.



“What we have done is to allow people to make use of the bridge. They have been waiting for it. So we believe this is the right time for them to start using it. At the appropriate time, we’ll do the commissioning.



“I commend the Ministry of works for the supervision. I commend both the internal and external consultants for the supervision to ensure that we have a very formidable, standard bridge.



“I want to enjoin the motorists to observe all the necessary precautions and follow the signs. They should not speed.”



Oyetola also said plans have been put in place to maintain the project, added “I want to guarantee that we are going to do proper maintenance of this project.



“I commend the party members who have always demonstrated the love and the people of the state. We are assuring them that we are still going to do a lot. We have a lot of roads that we have completed and waiting for commissioning. We are still going to do a lot of roads. Infrastructures is one of the major projects of this administration.”



On where the state is getting money to do the infrastructure, Oyetola said, “we must always think out of the box. We can not be lamenting of paucity of funds all the time. If I’ve spent three and half years and all I tell you is that there is no fund to do anything, then I’m not suppose to be a governor.



“We have formulated our own approach to infrastructure development, alternative project fund approach which make it very easy for us to have partnership with the contractors who have the money to do the project and we can work out modalities for repayment without affecting our obligations to the workers and to other people in the state.



“So it has been like that. We don’t have the money to do these things we have been doing but that is creativity and that is the way it should be. Either beeing in government or not in government, you must always think out of the box.”



Oyetola also promised that the ongoing infrastructure projects in the state will not affect regular payment of salary, adding that “our commitment to workers and the people of the state remains.”



The governor also promised that 24 hours security would be provided around the flyover to ensure that miscreants would not use it as hidden place.