We saved N569m tracking UBEC projects in Kaduna LGs-NGO

A non-governmental organisation (NGO), Connected Development, working around transparency and accountability, has disclosed that it helped the federal government to save N569 million while tracking the Universal Basic Education (UBE) projects in four Kaduna local government areas.

The organisation, via one of its initiatives, Follow The Money (FTM), in 2017, sought to ensure transparency and accountability in capital projects expenditure in marginalised communities; hence it began tracking of UBE spending in Jema’a, Zangon Kataf, Kudan and Kajuru local government areas with support from John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation.

Its executive director, Hamzat Lawal, who made the disclosure through its programme director, Mrs. Lucy Abaji, during virtual presentation of a three-year project impact report on the UBE spending in the state, said need assessment was carried out on over 600 schools.

According to him, quality education was a major concern for his organization because that was what would bring the learning outcome they were advocating for, leveraging on community champions and other stakeholders.

“School Based Management Committees (SBMCs), as well as citizens, are more aware and take collective action to demand transparency and accountability in UBEC/Kad SUBEB spending as a result of various capacity-building sessions like monitoring and evaluation, community engagement, human management among others.

“N569 million was tracked across 23 projects, in 20 communities, across Jema’a, Kudan, Kajuru, and Zangon Kataf LGA. SBMCs became an integral part of UBEC/SUBEB yearly budgeting and implementation cycle through the adoption of a project nomination and monitoring

Tool,” he said.