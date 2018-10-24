WE STILL HAVE 180,942 UNCLAIMED PVCs, REGISTERS 400,000 PVCs ..Borno INEC Commissioner

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) Independent National Electoral Commissioner (INEC) Borno state, Alhaji Magaji Ibrahim ‘has said the commission have registered 178,000, voters in 2017 while only 80, 042 voters have so far collected their Permanent Voters Card (PVCs) with 99, 376 PVC yet uncollected.

The INEC commissioner disclosed this Tuesday when he paid a courtesy call on Governor Kashim Shettima at the Government House Maiduguri.

Ibrahim said ,” we have just received additional 100,000 PVC registered in 2017 for onward distribution and we are still expecting 200,000 to arrive soon.”

He also solicited the support of the Borno state government, traditional and religious leader sensitize their subjects to come forward and collect their PVCs as 2019 general elections is fast approaching.

” I commended the people of Borno state to returning out enmass despite the security challenged. As we have registered over 400, 000 persons during the continuous Voters Registration exercise in 2018.,” Ibrahim said.

Responding, Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno state commended the INEC for registering over 400,000 voters in the state, adding that despite the security challenges Borno recorded the highest voters registration in the Northeast.

He assured that the Borno state government will do everything possible to support the commission in ensuring a free, fair, credible and acceptable elections come 2019 general elections.

” Borno recorded the 2.7 million voters and the highest in the Northeast is commendable and urged Nigerians to ensured a violence free election’s come 2019, ” the governor said.

” I also urge politicians to play the game according to the rule, as out of 1000 candidates contesting for a Governor if a state or the President only one will win, so we should exhibit spirit if sportsmanship. tolerance and love. Nigeria us our only country and if we destroy it, we have no any other country to calk our own, ” Shettima said.

