We support security forces to ensure crime-free Yuletide-Ortom

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has said that adequate support has been provided to assist security agencies and ensure that all parts of the state remain crime-free during the Christmas and New Year season.

Governor Ortom also urged the people to embrace the teaching of Jesus and remain in peace, harmony, tolerance and show love to one another at the Christmas and carry the same virtues into the coming year.

Ortom who made the call in a Christmas message made available to newsmen yesterday in Makurdi also urged the people to go about their normal activities without the fear of molestation.

According to him, few days ago, his government presented the 2019 budget to the state House of Assembly which is christened ‘Budget of Peace, Security and Prosperity in Benue’.

He noted that the plan as contained in the 2019 Appropriation Bill was to ensure that the security challenges confronting Benue people were overcome to pave way for greater development in all sectors of the economy.

He said his administration, will not relent in the efforts it is making through the construction of rural roads, health and school facilities, electrification, water supply and other critical

infrastructure in various communities of the state.

“We will also sustain the payment of salaries as and when due while we source funds to clear the arrears. May this year’s celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ strengthen our faith in the affairs of the state and country,” he stated.