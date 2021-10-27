We trained 42,000 Nigerian entrepreneurs in 6 years- UNIDO

The United Nations Industrial Organization (UNIDO) has said it trained 42,000 Nigerian entrepreneurs between 2016 and 2021.

The National Project Coordinator, UNIDO HP LIFE, Mr.Francis Ukoh, stated this during a-5 day training programme for SMEDAN officials in Uyo Tuesday.

Ukoh said the organisation has so far empowered about 418 trainers and 10 master trainers in Nigeria to support the training for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in the country.

He said the core function of UNIDO was mainly to strengthen and empower institutions of government, adding that they have supported various institutions including universities and SMEs support institutions across the country.

“Today’s programme by UNIDO is to facilitate job creations, enterprise creations and providing people with business skills to develop bankable business plan to be able to carry out their businesses in most effective and productive manner.

“We have conducted several trainings of such in so many states in Nigeria. We have supported so many institutions including universities and many SMEs support institutions.

“So far in Nigeria, we have empowered about 418 trainers and 10 master trainers to support the training programme for SMEs in the country.”