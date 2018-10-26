We ‘ve paid 33% arrears to pensioners -PTAD (4)

The Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD), says it

commenced payment of the 33 per cent pension increase in October 2014

and ensured that all arrears for the year were paid.

PTAD in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday said the clarification

became necessary following calls by the Nigeria Union of Pensioners

(NUP) and Federal Universities Pensioners Association (FUPA) over non

payment of balance of 33 per cent pension increase for 12 and 36

months respectively.

PTAD said the backlog of the 33 per cent pension arrears had been owed

since 2010, adding that it was a fall out of the upward review of the

minimum wage to N18,000.

According to PTAD, though the increment had been approved, it was not

implemented immediately thus creating accumulated arrears of 42

months.

PTAD, however, explained that in 2016, backlog of the 33 per cent

pension arrears for the Nigeria Customs Service, the Nigeria

Immigration Service and the Nigeria Prisons Pension Department was

fully paid.

The directorate also said 12 months pension arrears were paid to

pensioners under the Civil Service, Police, Parastatals Pension

Departments.

“In November 2017, the federal government through PTAD, further paid

six months arrears across board to pensioners under Civil Service,

Police and Parastatals Pension Departments.

“Recall that in August 24, 2018, the outstanding 33 per cent pension

arrears for the Police Pension Department (PPD) were cleared. The

summary of arrears from all the pension departments is as follows,”

PTAD explained.

PTAD said Civil Service Pension Department (CSPD) was owed 42 months,

33 per cent arrears, adding that 30 months had been paid while 12

months was outstanding.

For Customs, Immigration and Prisons Pension Department (CIPPD), and

Police Pension Department (PPD), PTAD said 42 months was owed the

pensioners, adding that it had also paid the 42 months owed the

pensioners