We ‘ve paid 33% arrears to pensioners -PTAD (4)

The Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD), says it
commenced payment of the 33 per cent pension increase in October 2014
and ensured that all arrears for the year were paid.
PTAD in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday said the clarification
became necessary following calls by the Nigeria Union of Pensioners
(NUP) and Federal Universities Pensioners Association (FUPA) over non
payment of balance of 33 per cent pension increase for 12 and 36
months respectively.
PTAD said the backlog of the 33 per cent pension arrears had been owed
since 2010, adding that it was a fall out of the upward review of the
minimum wage to N18,000.
According to PTAD, though the increment had been approved, it was not
implemented immediately thus creating accumulated arrears of 42
months.
PTAD, however, explained that in 2016, backlog of the 33 per cent
pension arrears for the Nigeria Customs Service, the Nigeria
Immigration Service and the Nigeria Prisons Pension Department was
fully paid.
The directorate also said 12 months pension arrears were paid to
pensioners under the Civil Service, Police, Parastatals Pension
Departments.
“In November 2017, the federal government through PTAD, further paid
six months arrears across board to pensioners under Civil Service,
Police and Parastatals Pension Departments.
“Recall that in August 24, 2018, the outstanding 33 per cent pension
arrears for the Police Pension Department (PPD) were cleared. The
summary of arrears from all the pension departments is as follows,”
PTAD explained.
PTAD said Civil Service Pension Department (CSPD) was owed 42 months,
33 per cent arrears, adding that 30 months had been paid while 12
months was outstanding.
For Customs, Immigration and Prisons Pension Department (CIPPD), and
Police Pension Department (PPD), PTAD said 42 months was owed the
pensioners, adding that it had also paid the 42 months owed the
pensioners
