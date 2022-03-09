We warned APC over Umahi’s defection, Reps member mocks Ebonyi governor



Following the sack of Ebonyi state governor Dave Umahi and his deputy Dr. Eric Igwe, a member of the House of Representatives from Kogi state, Hon. Teejay Yusuf, has said his party the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) warned the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) before receiving the governor.

Hon. Yusuf also said the APC should be ashamed over the comments made by Umahi ridiculing the Judiciary after the Federal High Court ruling.

In a statement made available to newsmen Wednesday in Abuja, the legislator lamented what he described the said comments as acts of impunity and reckless statements from highly-placed beneficiaries of democracy.

“When Umahi was decamping, we were not playing politics when we genuinely warned APC that they were inheriting PDP’s biggest problem in that part of the federation; now, the party’s claim about respect for democratic standards and the rule of law is being put to question by the ex-governor,” said Yusuf who represents Kabba-Bunu/Ijumu Federal Constituency in Kogi state.

Urging Engr. Dave Umahi and his Deputy, Dr. Eric Igwe to immediately vacate Ebonyi Government House while the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) withdraws the certificate of return issued to them, Yusuf emphasised the need for restraint, civility and tact in his comments that concern the Judiciary.

“Why would an outgoing chief executive of a state with his wealth of experience, exposure and academic records demonstrate gross impunity and executive rascality by making such indecorous and intemperate comment against the judiciary and democratic processes?

“It is highly regrettable and unfortunate that he resorted to illogical reasoning, and indecent verbal vituperations to rubbish the judiciary arm of government and by extension, our hard-won democracy.

“Without any reservation, the APC should feel ashamed that it parades elements with anti-democratic credentials among its top ranks and it is hypocrisy of the highest order for the party to make any false claim about progressive ideals,” Hon. Teejay Yusuf stated.