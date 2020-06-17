We were shocked that our members buy PPE – NARD

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) said Wednesday that members buying their Personal Protective Equipments (PPE) with their money instead of being supplied by the authorities came as shock.

The 2nd vice president of NARD, Dr. Owolabi Adebayo, stated this in a chat with blueprint in Abuja, adding that the government’s claim that the PPE are available across the country and the doctors cannot access it is not true.

“Currently, over 200 members have become positive to COVID-19 and more than 10 members have died,” he said.

Though the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagi Ehanire, said government paid the COVID-19 inducement allowance, Dr. Adebayo said no member of NARD received alert up till today.

“Before we embarked on this strike, we have been pushed to a helpless situation and this must be addressed.

“We are sensitive to the plight of the people, but going on strike to facilitate the health care system of Nigeria works again is necessary.”

“We were in this country when we had Ebola and we thought that after Ebola the Nigeria health care system would be okay, but we are faced with the predicament of shortage in the health care system,” he stated.