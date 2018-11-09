We will resist any plot against Gov. Abubakar – Sani

The All Progressives Congress (APC) youth leader in Bauchi state, Sani Umar, has said that the youth will resist any plot to undermine the party’s success in the 2019 general elections.

Addressing newsmen in Bauchi yesterday the youth leader decried the prevailing politics in the state, alleging that some estranged members of the party are working against the success of the party, Governor M A Abubakar, and President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 general election.

“We cannot allow some political opportunists to scuttle our success in the coming election because of their selfish reasons. Politics is local and we can’t allow those comforting themselves in faraway Abuja to dictate the political tune of Bauchi state, especially as most of them only identify themselves with the state politics when they get appointment from the party they didn’t labor for”, he said.

Umar called on the leadership of the party, particularly President Buhari to call rebels to order.

He berated the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, over his alleged alliance with the opposition

“It is no longer hidden that, Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, who doesn’t have any political base and was not known in Bauchi state before his appointment, is ganging up with two-faced party members and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party to undermine APC’s success in Bauchi. We would resist all their scheming and expose their ax to grind.

“They are devil-may-care politicians who are hasty to get power by all means. They’ve fought against the adoption of indirect primaries in the state and after it was reversed to the direct method, they were equally humiliated by the emergence of Governor Abubakar and now resort to all manner of treachery to clip APC’s wing in the 2019 election.’’

The emergence of Governor Abubakar as the APC governorship flag bearer is believed to have ired some APC chieftains including Adamu Adamu, Dr Ali Pate, Dr Yakubu Lame, Sen. Mohammed Mohammed, Capt. Bala Jibril and host of others who have allegedly been scheming to thwart the success of the governor.

Recall that, Capt. Bala Jibrin, Dr Ali Pate and Dr Yakubu Lame contested the party’s governorship primary election and were defeated by Governor Abubakar.