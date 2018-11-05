We won’t allow use of uncollected PVCs-INEC…lead

The Adamawa state chapter of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has vowed to ensure that none of the 288, 043 uncollected Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) strayed into the hands of unscrupulous elements.

It also allayed fears that selfish politicians would not be allowed to connive with some of its staff to rig the 2019 election using uncollected permanent voter cards.

Addressing journalists in Yola on Saturday,

This was disclosed by the Resident Electoral Commissioner of INEC, Kassim Geidam, in Yola over the weekend.

He said the commission has employed technology in its services stressing that with this it would not possible for people to vote using other persons PVCs.

He said a machine would display the photograph and other information of voters before they were allowed to cast their votes, adding that crude ways of rigging had been eliminated by technology.

Further, he assured that the commission knows the exact number of uncollected PVCs noting that the uncollected PVCs would be recollected to the state headquarters of INEC before the elections for safe keeping.

This measure he assured would ensure that no politician could have access to uncollected PVCs.

Already, he said the commission has approved the display of register of voters at all polling units. This is in accordance with section 19 & 20 of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended)”, he stated.

“As I address you today, we have 288,043 uncollected PVCs, out of which 164,409 cards are for 2017 and 2018 registrations.

“About two weeks ago, the state office received the PVCs for the first quarter of the year totalling 95,085. We therefore use this medium to appeal to all those who registered within this period to visit our LGA offices for collection of their PVCs and the 226 RA centres from 6th to 12th of Nov 2018,” he said

According to him, the display for claims and objections will take place simultaneously with the collection of PVCs, explained noting that this would enable the identification and removal of ineligible voters from the registers.

It would also make it possible to remove decreased voters, non-Nigerians, registration with still pictures, under aged and multiple registrants, he said.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.