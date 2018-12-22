We won’t exchange words with you, FG tells Saraki

Following his description of the 2019 budget as ‘hopeless’ and capable of plunging Nigerians into poverty, the federal government has told Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, that the executive will not exchange words with the legislature.

Reacting to Saraki’s statement on Friday with State House correspondents, minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said the executive has fulfilled its responsibility by submitting the budget.

Mohammed said the Buhari-led government has met all promises and obligations to Nigerians, saying, “It is not the practice of the executive to be exchanging words with the legislative arm of government. They are independent; we are independent. To the best of our knowledge, we presented a budget given the circumstances of our resources this year. We feel that is the best we can. It is left for the National Assembly to consider it.

“I wish everybody a Merry Christmas and as a government, we are happy that we have been able to meet all our promises and all our obligations to Nigerians”, he said.

“Also, as the year rolls out, we are more determined to even to deliver more to Nigerians.”

It could be recalled that Saraki, in his capacity as director of Atiku Abubakar Campaign Organisation, was quoted by a national newspaper (not Blueprint) as saying that the 2019 budget has no hope for anybody. According to him, “If you look at the statistics and the figures, there’s poverty; if you look at the figures based on revenues that are coming in, there is nothing left. So, where’s the future?” he said.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.