We won’t go on strike, NUPENG, PENGASSAN tells FG

Two major unions in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector, Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) and Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), have said its members would not go on strike.

It will be recalled that depot owners had threatened to shut down services over issues bordering on non-payment of outstanding subsidy claims.

The statement by the two unions comes at a time when many Nigerians have braced themselves for the usual end of the year scarcity associated with petroleum products in the country.

In a joint statement signed by their presidents Messrs Francis Johnson and Willians Akporeha, on Saturday in Abuja, the unnions noted that “After series of engagements with government representatives and marketers, coupled with the on-going meetings, consultations and negotiations between the government and oil marketers, we have been assured by government that the first part of the debt payment will be made not later than 14th December.

“With this commitment and firm assurance from the government representatives, the leadership of NUPENG and PENGASSAN have resolved to hold down on taking any action on the issues to allow government fulfill its pledge.”

While assuring Nigerians that the decision was in the best interest of the nation, the industry as well as job security of its members, the leaders urged the public to refrain from panic buying or stock pilling of petroleum products.

“Our resolve and decision are purely nationalistic, patriotic and in overall interest of our great country and we plead for understanding of the general public and all parties in this matter,’’ they said.

