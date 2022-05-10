We won’t return to community that destroys police formations – IGP  





The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Baba Usman Alkali Tuesday commissioned newly built Ogele police station in Asa local government area of Kwara state, warning that the police would not return to any community where their facilities were damage.

Represented by the Kwara state commissioner of police, Mr Tuesday Assayomo, the police boss said approval was given for the establishment of the Ogele police station because of the growing population of the community.

He warned the residents of the community not to in anyway damage or destroy the police station as doing so will attract dire consequences.

“Lets us not damage police station, some people when something happened because of anger they will go there and damage it. We will not go back there again,” he warned.

The IGP also warned them against providing the policemen with wrong information on any issue affecting them as individuals or as a community.

The IG said for a start 12 personnel have been deployed to Ogele, adding that “there will be reinforcement from the police headquarters in Ilorin whenever the need arises.”

He tasked the community on the provision of official quarters, bore hole and vehicles for the effective running of the police station.

He thanked the people of the community for making the establishment of the police station possible, assuring them that, “it will bring development, because where there is peace there will be development”.

Earlier, the Aare of Ogele, Alhaji Abubakar Ishola Akanbi, had thanked the Police IG and the commissioner of police in the state for approving the establishment of the Ogele police station.

He assured them of the cooperation of his people in the effective running of the police station.

The monarch enjoined his subjects to continue to be law abiding and live peacefully amongst themselves and their neighbours.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

