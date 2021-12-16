WEADI laments weak enforcement of GBV laws

The Executive Director, Women Education Advocacy and Development Initiatives, WEADI, Dr. Regina Omo-Agege, has raised concern over the weak enforcement of laws that are meantro curb Gender- Base Violence in Nigeria .

Dr. Omo-Agege, stated this at the just concluded 16 days activism of Gender-Base violence in Abuja.

While describing it as a sporadic response, Dr. Omo-Agege said it was inadequate as it allows perpetrators to continue the act with impunity.

She said the rights of women and children to live free of violence depends on the protection of their human rights and strong chain of justice.

“Gender-based violence is the most dehumanizing form of gender oppression. It exists in every society, in every country, rich and poor, in every religion, and in every culture.

“If there was anything that was ever universal, it is gender inequality and the violence that it breeds against women. It is also one violation and crime that is perpetrated by relatives and people that women trust, love and depend on, bringing about conflict in the lives of women, “ she said.

She said, “the numbers are shocking: atleast one in three women on the planet have suffered physical or sexual violence, usually at the hands of a family member or intimate partner.

“More that 700 million women alive today were married as children. Upto 250 million women and girls have undergone female genital mutilation,”she said.

