WEADI takes advocacy to FCT school of the blind, donates Braille papers, others

The Women Education Advocacy and Development Initiative ( WEADI), a non-governmental organization has taken abuse and violence advocacy to the FCT school for blind children

The group also donated Braille materials and provisions to the children.

The gesture was in commemoration of the 16 days of activism against Gender-Base Violence to raise awareness and generate action to end violence against women and girls and also to mark the International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

According to the Executive Director , Dr Regina Omo-Agege, there is the need to create public awareness on Gender Base Violence saying that that was why the Initiative identified with the less privileged and vulnerables and to also assist them by providing some of the things they need.

She said violence against women and girls including with Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) is a global problem and it requires a global action .

She explained that WEADI choose the school in order to do a lead assessment of what the school needs adding that there will be quarterly follow-up as they were vulnerable and deserve to be taken care of .

She urged the students to speak out when they are sexually and physically abused, violated and also urged the students to be conscious of their environment .

Also, the Communication Director of WEADI,Mute Olori said abuse and violence is a global issue and they decided to teach the children to understand what abuse and violence is and urge them to them speak out .

She said WEADI creates advocacy for Women, Girls including Boys to know their rights and see how they can develop a positive self esteem for who they are meant to be .

Also, the Head Teacher of the school, Uganden Rose Ngunan, commended WEADI for the good gesture, describing the visit as insightful, educating and very exciting .

She said the children were happy and are better informed about the advocacy visit as most of “them are shy when you mention some parts of their body” and urged other NGOs to key into such gesture.

